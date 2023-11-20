listen hear! Song of the Day: Noel Gallagher "We're Gonna Get There In The End"

Originally released as a demo on New Year's Eve in 2020, the fully-realized version of “We’re Gonna Get There In The End” became the final track on Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds latest album, Council Skies.

Speaking about the track, Gallagher said: “I wrote this in one night during the pandemic. I wrote it and put the demo out. I wanted something positive and uplifting – just a real, uplifting tune. As an artist, the time during lockdown gave you something to focus on. But it didn’t make that time any easier.”

The accompanying video the video features footage from his Manchester Wythenshawe Park show this past summer: