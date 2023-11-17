© 2023 Louisville Public Media

The Eerie and Ethereal Come to Life on Mod Kiddo's Debut Album Scintillation

Laura Shine
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST
From designing merch for Cage The Elephant to creating claymation videos for Big Sun, Michaela McKiernan finds her own voice as Mod Kiddo. She just released her new EP called Scintillation which has eerie, dark, and lush sounds all over it. Produced by Craig Pfunder (VHS or Beta), the album also features My Morning Jacket's Tom Blankenship on bass, Black Diamond Heavies' Van Campbell and Bonnie "Prince" Billy on drums, along with Pfunder on guitar and synth. Mod Kiddo says she's excited to get her music out in the world. We are too! Check out "Brother Come Clean" lyric video below. Scintillation is now streaming.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
