listen hear! Song of the Day: Porno For Pyros share "Agua" - first new song in 26 years

Ahead of their farewell tour next year, Porno For Pyros have released the single, “Agua.” It’s their first new music in 26 years and features the band's original lineup of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble.

The band says the song was inspired by chance encounters they had with dolphins while surfing in the ’90s, calling it “an ode to the sea and all its beautiful creatures.”

“Agua” was originally written for their second LP 1996’s Good God’s Urge, but not recorded.

With the release of “Agua,” the band has teamed with the Surfrider Foundation, which advocates for plastic reduction, clean water, ocean protection and climate action.

“The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean,” Farrell said in a statement. “The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right. You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”