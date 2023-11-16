SoundTRAX: "Silver Linings Playbook"

On this day in 2012 the film Silver Linings Playbook was released, starring Bradley Cooper and Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence.

Cooper plays Pat, a man with a bipolar disorder who has just been released from a psychiatric hospital and moves back in with his parents, played by Robert DeNiro and Jackie Weaver.

Pat is obsessed with getting back together with his estranged wife when a chance— and rather bizarre— meeting with Lawrence's character, Tiffany, who has her own mental health issues, complicates things in a variety of ways.

The movie did well with both critics and audiences, grossing over $236 million bucks worldwide, and earning many awards and nominations— with Lawrence in particular picking up a lot of hardware.

She became the second youngest woman to ever win an Oscar for "Best Actress," plus also picked up a Golden Globe, Screen Actor's Guild and Independent Spirit Award as well.

Now for the music.

In addition to a couple of tunes from the film's composer, Danny Elfman, the soundtrack is a mixed bag of songs from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Eagles of Death Metal, Alabama Shakes, Les Paul and Mary Ford, Jessie J, Rare Earth, Dave Brubeck Quartet, and Bob Dylan with Johnny Cash.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with my favorite tune from the compilation, a collaboration between an English band and an American folk trio that includes includes Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath as a member.

For the 11th anniversary of Silver Linings Playbook, it's alt-J with Mountain Man and "Buffalo".