IT'S ALIVE: The Animals "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" (New York City, 1965)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published November 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The Animals recorded their rendition of the timeless tune "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" on this day in 1964. Originally recorded by Nina Simone earlier that year, the song was written for her by Bennie Benjamin, Horace Ott, and Sol Marcus. The song has remained one of the most successful and recognizable songs for both Simone and The Animals.

This clip finds The Animals during an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show at the height of their career. Sullivan even addresses the "youngsters" in the crowd before their performance of "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood".

