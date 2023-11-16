IT'S ALIVE: The Animals "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" (New York City, 1965)

The Animals recorded their rendition of the timeless tune "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" on this day in 1964. Originally recorded by Nina Simone earlier that year, the song was written for her by Bennie Benjamin, Horace Ott, and Sol Marcus. The song has remained one of the most successful and recognizable songs for both Simone and The Animals.

This clip finds The Animals during an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show at the height of their career. Sullivan even addresses the "youngsters" in the crowd before their performance of "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood".