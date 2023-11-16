Big Atomic's new single "Blunky" is an undeniable groove

Big Atomic recently released a high-energy, funky groove called "Blunky". Originating in west Kentucky, the band relocated to Louisville in 2016 with a mission "to progress the human condition". They have shared that mission through shows played across the regional music festival circuit, and on stages shared with several national acts.

The new track proves how the group of musicians earned their place on those stages, with Shannon Vetter on lead vocals, guitar, and saxophone. Along with fellow saxophonist Brandon Bell, the sound is completed with drummer Ben Vogepohl, bassist Connor Powell, and Michael Vettraino on guitar and vocals. The musicians come together to make a track that doesn't hold back on groove, and features some soaring saxophone solos.

Listen to Big Atomic's new single "Blunky" above!