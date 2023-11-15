listen hear! Song of the Day: Momma "Sunday"

It’s a mutual admiration. Brooklyn based indie rock band Momma and Dallas alternative rockers Narrow Head joined together and released a split single covering one another’s songs. Momma covers “Sunday” with Narrow Head covering “Medicine”.

Momma explained how the split project came about:

“We’ve both been big fans of each other’s bands for a while. A year or so ago the idea was floated around about doing a cover of each other’s songs. When Jacob [Narrow Head guitarist/vocalist] sent Allegra a video of them covering ‘Medicine’ during soundcheck, we were like, OK we have to actually do this.”

Narrow Head said this about covering “Medicine”:

“Momma is one of those bands that we were hooked on immediately, we would play ‘Medicine’ at soundcheck all of the time.”