Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett: "The most interesting guitar playing is coming from country music"

Chris Shiflett reunites with Kyle Meredith to explore his latest solo album, 'Lost At Sea.' The Foo Fighters guitarist delves into his longstanding connection with Americana and country rock music, expressing his fascination with the intricate guitar work in country music and crediting bands like Social Distortion and X as the bridge between punk and Americana.

Shiflett shares how his time in No Use For A Name influenced one of the new songs and how his sobriety played a role in another. Additionally, he unveils the lineup of guests for his new podcast, 'Shredding With Shifty,' featuring luminaries like Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.