Today's ear X-tacy: Tears For Fears "Sowing The Seeds Of Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


British pop rock band Tears For Fears released their third studio album, Seeds of Love, in 1989. The record was an international success and delivered three hit singles, "Woman in Chains", "Advice for the Young at Heart", and, “Sowing The Seeds of Love”.

The first single released, "Sowing the Seeds of Love", was a worldwide hit for the band, second only to "Shout" and "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" for chart success. The song also charted in nine other countries besides the US and UK - most of those in the Top 10.

Musically and lyrically the song was partially influenced by the more experimental Beatles songs of the late '60s. Tears For Fears Curt Smith stated in an interview: "With 'Sowing The Seeds Of Love' we felt it was sufficiently different for us to release as a single. People can say it sounds like 'I Am The Walrus' or whatever, but in sound quality alone it's miles ahead of anything like that."

The accompanying video won two awards at the MTV Music Video Awards: Best Breakthrough Video and Best Special Effects.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
