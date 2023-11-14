Keller Williams: "I definitely check out the local [roller] rinks before I get on a plane"

Keller Williams released his newest album Droll earlier this year, and is currently on the road playing shows and promoting the recent release. He stopped by the WFPK studio before his show at Headliners Music Hall to play a couple of songs and have a fun talk.

Williams was a riot in the studio, recounting stories from his past, allowing multiple appearances from his personal "support dolphin", and sharing his passion for roller skating. He also shared how a hockey stick had a more profound effect on his initial attachment to the guitar than his actual guitar lessons. He opened and closed the conversation with a couple of performances that feature his impressive guitar work and effortless attachment to playing music.

Listen to the complete segment here!