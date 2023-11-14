Jason Sinkhorn created a moody love letter to Motown with "Move Little Midnight"

Jason Sinkhorn is a Lexington artist/musician and just released a new EP called The Tape. Featured is a moody love letter to Motown with "Move A Little Midnight" that sounds like "Jim Morrison fronting The Four Tops!" Jason says. I asked him about what inspired this new record and more about himself. From Jason:

I currently reside in the Lexington area. In 2018-19 I had some success in the folk Americana community with an album of acoustic songs called "Junction City, Kentucky." Named after the hometown I grew up in I never really meant to settle into the title of folk singer or singer Songwriter. I always prefer the title, artist or creator. I had a bit of angst to get out with those folk songs. And I did.

COVID led me to take a break from writing and recording full-time as well as performing. Always a bit of a shy performer I've longed to start making works that aren't limited to one genre and are accompanied by visuals and film. So I took that break to find my voices. This new EP isn't just me doing something different from previous work. But it's something new track to track.

There's nothing I love more than an old fashioned mix tape. The way things abruptly present themselves. Layers of audio, those little blips and bloops between tracks you would record from the radio. A map that, only the creator knows what's under the road but anyone can read and travel.

Recording at home using Ableton software to recreate that analog tape sound and feel. And mastered with analog equipment. This was new territory for me. Using everything from traditional electric and acoustic instruments. Guitars to synths. A few samples available via my recording software. But my rule with those stock samples is to turn them on their head. Reverse, slow down. Make it new.

"Move Little Midnight" is that love letter to Motown for sure. A sound my mother always had in heavy rotation. I had a set of lyrics that I thought This sounds like a Doors song. Let's put it away. And when I started recording that track with those Motown drums and that baseline I started seeing that. Jim Morrison style poetry over it. Thinking. Will this will change? But it never did. It just fit. And that's what's beautiful about music.

This EP is me finding myself. Trying to create something really for myself. It's a mad world right now. When you practice this kind of self love and creativity it always flows out and finds it's way to the next person. Then they smile, or dance or say "Oh yeah I feel that."

The Tape is now streaming. Check out the lyric video for "Move Little Midnight" below.