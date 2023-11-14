Jack Keyes frees his inner child on Safely Graze, Lost Sheep

Louisville musician Jack Keyes is set to release his third album Safely Graze, Lost Sheep at the end of the week. We last heard from the intimate singer-songwriter when he released the "The House", which will be included on the upcoming full-length release. He first teased the LP at the beginning of the year when he shared the lead single "Skyscraper".

Keyes titled the new album after Johann Sebastian Bach’s soprano aria “Sheep May Safely Graze”, a composition that has been a part of his life ever since he can remember. He said, “The Bach song appeared at the tail end of a lullaby collection my mom got from a free insert in a parenting magazine”

“My mom would put the album on every night when I was little, and I’d feel mixed emotions when ‘Safely Graze’ came on – calmed from the beautiful song, but anxious because it was a sign that the record was almost over and that I needed to fall asleep soon.”

For this project, Keyes ventured outside of the familiarity of DIY home-production, and recorded at Louisville's La La Land Studio with various peers and engineer Anne Gauthier.

The album's newest single is titled "Home", a consistent theme in the album. “This album is about struggling to find a sense of home – whether it’s within myself or finding home outside of myself,” Keyes shared. “The beautiful, ironic thing is that I’ve found clear proof of a sense of personal and communal belonging in the joyful group effort of making the album.”

Safely Graze, Lost Sheep is set to be released on November 17; Listen to "Home" here.