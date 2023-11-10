Friday Ride Home Playlist: The Name Game 11-10-23

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” Juliet said to Romeo in William Shakespeare's play. That line has caused a lot of controversy over the years that names mean so much more than that flippant line old Will wrote. But to me, the young lovers were kept apart because of their last names and warring families, so it makes sense she would try to make names as irrelevant as possible! Regardless, people take a lot of pride in their names of things, pets, and themselves. Today for The Friday Ride Home we feature a few of the songs that are iconic for the names they mention such as "Roxanne" by The Police, "Lucille" by Little Richard, and "Donald & Lydia" by the great John Prine, just to name a few. There are so many! Hope you have a great weekend whoever you are and no matter what your name is!