Today's ear X-tacy: Eurythmics "Love Is a Stranger"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


"Love Is a Stranger" is a song by the British pop duo Eurythmics. Originally released November 9, 1982, the single was commercially unsuccessful, but it was re-released in 1983, reaching the UK top 10. The single was re-released again in 1991, to promote Eurythmics' Greatest Hits album.

Vocalist Annie Lennox says the song is about "love objects," adding, "the concept of love in relationships is very often a person projecting what they want onto another person. We are all in love with the idea of love but what we want is not always good for us. We might get obsessed with something very dangerous. I wanted to put these ideas into a pop song."

Bandmate Dave Stewart said that lyrically, the song is a very simple idea. "To me it's like a contemporary love song. don't mean written with contemporary music but the lyrics are how things are at the moment unlike, say, the love songs of the '50s. A lot of people nowadays want to be single and separate. The song is a comment on that."

Both Stereogum and The Guardian ranked “Love Is a Stranger” as number two on their lists of the greatest Annie Lennox songs. We love it as well and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.
Music
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
