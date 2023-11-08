© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Lenny Kravitz "TK421"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.


Four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz is back in a big way with the funky new rocker, “TK421”. It’s the latest preview from his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, his first new release in six years.

The song's title is said to be a “clever nod” to both Star Wars and Boogie Nights films. "TK-421" is a designation for an Imperial stormtrooper in the Star Wars universe. Don Cheadle's character in Boogie Nights repeatedly hawks a stereo model called the "TK421" (it's got "twice the bass," and you definitely need all that bass.)

The new project will be released through his own label, Roxie Records, with distribution by BMG on March 15, 2024.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
