Bendigo Fletcher "Goes Outside" for Kentucky Parks in New Video

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST
Kentucky band Bendigo Fletcher are giving back to their beloved State by releasing a video today of their new cover of a Cults song called "Go Outside". Filmed in the beautiful Natural Bridge State Resort Park, they teamed up with Kentucky Parks Club to raise funds to help kids go outside. All proceeds go to the Kentucky Parks Club and each purchase will help fund transportation grants through their Inside Out Education program. Frontman Ryan Anderson says:

“To us, the message of the song is maybe similar to ‘nature is healing’, which we all connect with in some way. It’s obvious that having experiences out of doors is essential to the singer’s life force. The constant changes of light and wildlife and water can energize us and deepen a sense of wonder and respect for our surroundings. You can feel that sweet calling in Cults’ ‘Go Outside’. I think we felt it in performing it on Natural Bridge in Slade, KY. The slight uptick in tempo and a mistaken lyric or two feel like products of the powerful surge of energy you get from being up there and looking out over the treetops.”

For more information and to donate, visit https://www.kyparksclub.com/
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
