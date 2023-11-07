© 2023 Louisville Public Media

The Cadillac Three: "I was able to dig deep into all that pain and weird hurt and craziness"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published November 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST

The Cadillac Three shared their newest album The Years Go Fast a few weeks ago, and are currently on the road in support of the new release. The Nashville-based trio stopped the WFPK studio before their show at Mercury Ballroom on November 3 to play a couple of acoustic tunes and have a quick chat.

The longtime friends talked about how their lives have developed since playing together in their teen years, some unlikely musical inspirations, and the life changes that inspired the new record. Listen to the full interview and performance, and watch the music video for their single "Young & Hungry" here!
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
