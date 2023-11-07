© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

See Tai's new song "Hey Boy" is one of encouragement

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST
See Tai's new single "Hey Boy"
Jamey See Tai
See Tai's new single "Hey Boy"

See Tai just released a new single and an instrumental on producer and DJ and fellow Kentuckian now in L.A., Amtrac's label called Openers. The single is called "Hey Boy" and the instrumental is "Carousel" which was written and revised from an old loop he would play when he was in The Photographic, which they never got around to recording. Since being in The Photographic, See Tai has been producing his own projects as well as deejaying and doing remixes for such artists as Jim James, Daughter, Lane 8, Goldroom, and Beni. "Hey Boy" and "Carousel" are now streaming.

Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.