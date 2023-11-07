See Tai's new song "Hey Boy" is one of encouragement

See Tai just released a new single and an instrumental on producer and DJ and fellow Kentuckian now in L.A., Amtrac's label called Openers. The single is called "Hey Boy" and the instrumental is "Carousel" which was written and revised from an old loop he would play when he was in The Photographic, which they never got around to recording. Since being in The Photographic, See Tai has been producing his own projects as well as deejaying and doing remixes for such artists as Jim James, Daughter, Lane 8, Goldroom, and Beni. "Hey Boy" and "Carousel" are now streaming.