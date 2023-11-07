Duff McKagan: "Getting props from Bob Dylan? It makes me sharpen my pencil a bit more"

Duff McKagan joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his latest solo album, 'Lighthouse.' The legendary Guns N' Roses bassist shares how his experiences touring in small-town America influenced this new record. He also touches on specific tracks, including one that pays homage to The Vibrators and another featuring his bandmate Slash. McKagan recounts the moment he received a significant compliment from none other than Bob Dylan about his songwriting.

The conversation goes on to cover McKagan's collaboration with Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard's record label, Loosegroove, where he released pre-Guns N' Roses material. He also reflects on playing with Iggy Pop and expresses his enduring passion for his primary band.

Watch the interview above and then check out the full interview below.