Today's ear X-tacy: Living Colour "Love Rears Its Ugly Head"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


One of the great voices in rock, Corey Glover, best known as lead vocalist for Living Colour, was born November 6, 1964 in Brooklyn, New York City. He was an aspiring actor when guitarist Vernon Reid drafted him into Living Colour in 1985, reportedly after seeing Glover singing "Happy Birthday" at a friend's party.

In addition to Living Colour, he has toured as the vocalist for the funk band Galactic, Soul Rebels Brass Band, and issued albums as a solo artist and acted in movies/television.

For today’s ear X-tacy, we’re featuring "Love Rears Its Ugly Head" a song from Living Colour’s 1990 sophomore album, Time’s Up. Happy 59th birthday, Corey!
Music
Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
