A song to push you to embrace your wild side just emerged from Rags and Riches called "Misbehave". Warning: it's insanely catchy! You'll be singing along in no time. Brother duo from Lexington, KY., Rags and Riches is fronted by vocalist Tanner Whitt and the beats and instrumentation are provided by Peyton Whitt. "Misbehave" is now streaming.