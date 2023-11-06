© 2023 Louisville Public Media

A. Savage: "Sometimes, living in America feels like you are, kind of, in a building that's on fire"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
A. Savage released his second solo album Several Songs About Fire last month. The Parquet Courts co-frontman stopped by the WFPK studio before his show at the Whirling Tiger on November 2 to play a couple of songs and chat about the new album.

He spoke about leaving his longtime home of New York City and its influence on the creation of the new album, how he was encouraged by his peers to pursue the record, and how his work as a painter compares from his work as a musician. He opened and closed his visit with performances of songs from the Several Songs About Fire. Listen to the entire segment here!
