Today's ear X-tacy: Prince "I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man"

John Timmons
Published November 3, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


“I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” by Prince was released as the final single from his ninth studio album Sign o' the Times on November 3, 1987. It became the third top-ten hit off the album and has since been covered by numerous artists.

The song was originally recorded in 1979, during sessions for Prince’s self-titled sophomore LP, but not released. According to a press release, “The track was retrieved from the vault in June 1986 and re-recorded, with Prince adding a solo and updating the sound, and that new version was given a prominent place on the unreleased Dream Factory and Crystal Ball collections before finally being released on Sign O’ The Times.”

Check out the original song below. It's now available on the Super Deluxe version of Sign 'o the Times:
John Timmons
John Timmons
