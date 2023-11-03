© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Palomino is the new single and title track to Drew Crawley's LP

Laura Shine
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Palamino by Drew Crawley
Drew Crawley
Palamino by Drew Crawley

Singer/songwriter Drew Crawley is a Louisville musician who first impressed us in 2021 with his single "Angel". It was obvious he knew how to craft a song and do it well. He has released more Americana tinged tunes since then and now has an upcoming full length album due out soon called "Palomino". About the song Drew says:

Palomino came out of a time where I felt strained in every significant relationship in my life and felt like begging the universe for everything to just slow down a minute so I could catch up. Fortunately that happened and a piece of music I'm really proud of came from the experience. Cheers and love!

"Palomino" is streaming now.
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.
