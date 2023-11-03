© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Arianna & The Bourbon Britches are "Stronger" together

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Arianna & The Bourbon Britches
Arianna Barton
Ariana & The Bourbon Britches

Always a pleasure to learn about new artists and bands from inside and around the Louisville area and the latest to come to my attention is Arianna & The Bourbon Britches. The band is fronted by Arianna Barton (pictured on the far right) who is the primary songwriter and singer with Anna Blanton on fiddle (on the far left) and Kelsey Lee on drums (center). They have a new album called Stronger under Ariana Barton's name if you're looking for it. We talk about how the band came to be, how they met, bourbon, and about horses - all things Kentucky!

They're playing tonight (November 3) at The Enchanted Forest Music Hall in New Albany, IN. Stronger is streaming now.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
