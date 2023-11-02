What was it like to harmonize with David Crosby? Michelle Willis knows it well

Canadian singer/songwriter Michelle Willis has a long list of credits that include singing with the late David Crosby of CSNY fame, Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers, Michael League of Snarky Puppy, and many more. Being in all of these configurations has kept her very busy but finally she got the chance to record her own material on a new album called Just One Voice. There is also a new EP of live versions of some of the songs that include a duet with David Crosby. She and David toured and recorded together in a band called Lighthouse that also featured Becca Stevens and Michael League. Michelle came by our studio while in town to play at The Monarch and we got to know her a lot better through conversation and her gorgeous music, and what it was like to sing with one of the greatest harmonizers of all time, David Crosby. You can see the video for the title track to her album Just One Voice below and a performance from 2017 with David Crosby, Michelle Willis, Michael League, Becca Stevens, and special guest Esperanza Spalding.