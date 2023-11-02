© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

What was it like to harmonize with David Crosby? Michelle Willis knows it well

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 2, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT
Michelle Willis
Jeffery Parrish
Michelle Willis

Canadian singer/songwriter Michelle Willis has a long list of credits that include singing with the late David Crosby of CSNY fame, Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers, Michael League of Snarky Puppy, and many more. Being in all of these configurations has kept her very busy but finally she got the chance to record her own material on a new album called Just One Voice. There is also a new EP of live versions of some of the songs that include a duet with David Crosby. She and David toured and recorded together in a band called Lighthouse that also featured Becca Stevens and Michael League. Michelle came by our studio while in town to play at The Monarch and we got to know her a lot better through conversation and her gorgeous music, and what it was like to sing with one of the greatest harmonizers of all time, David Crosby. You can see the video for the title track to her album Just One Voice below and a performance from 2017 with David Crosby, Michelle Willis, Michael League, Becca Stevens, and special guest Esperanza Spalding.
Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.