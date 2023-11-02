listen hear! Song of the Day: The Beatles: "Now and Then"

"Now And Then" is said to be the final song written by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. It was finished by living members McCartney and Starr more than 40 years after the group began work on it.

In 1979, Lennon made a demo recording of the unfinished song at his home in the Dakota Building, New York City. In 1994, his wife Yoko Ono gave the tape to McCartney, Starr and Harrison, in addition to demos he made for "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love," which appeared on The Beatles Anthology project in the mid '90s.

In 2021, Peter Jackson, director of "The Beatles: Get Back" documentary, used AI technology to isolate Lennon's "Now and Then" instruments and vocals, with Paul and Ringo completing the song in 2022 using guitar parts Harrison recorded in 1995.

This short film tells the story behind the last Beatles song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.