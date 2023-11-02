Josh Radnor: "What Damian Rice's music did to me is what I'm chasing as a songwriter"

Kyle Meredith joins multi-talented artist Josh Radnor to talk about his debut solo album, 'Eulogy: Volume I.' Known for his roles in 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Fleishman Is in Trouble,' Radnor takes us on his journey into songwriting. He reflects on his collaboration with Ben Lee, revealing how it led to crafting a breakup album and provided a means to deconstruct various aspects of himself through his lyrics.

Radnor also shares his personal admiration for favorite breakup albums, drawing inspiration from classic works by artists like Joni Mitchell and Damien Rice. He also touches on the influence of a Leonard Cohen documentary on his music and offers a glimpse into his plans for a more lo-fi 'Eulogy: Volume II.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.