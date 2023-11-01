Kristin Hersh: "A song can be smarter than both of us and I need to learn what it has to say."

Kyle Meredith catches up with Kristin Hersh to discuss her latest solo album, 'Clear Pond Road.' The acclaimed Throwing Muses leader delves into the album's creative process, revealing that it emerged from a unique source of inspiration – a sign she discovered in a junk shop with the album's namesake. Hersh shares how this discovery offered her a creative direction and contributed to the album's strong sense of place, notably drawing inspiration from New Orleans and Southern California.

Throughout the conversation, Hersh provides insights into her songwriting approach, explaining that she writes to explore and discover personal insights. She also touches on her affinity for classic TV shows like 'Bewitched' and 'Leave It To Beaver,' revealing that she even named a new song after the former.

We also get some memorable anecdotes, including a show she played in Australia under an unexpected setting, and how the choice of the guitar she picks up often dictates whether a song will become a solo composition or find its place in Throwing Muses or 50 Foot Wave's repertoire.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.