© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Kristin Hersh: "A song can be smarter than both of us and I need to learn what it has to say."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT

Kristin Hersh on Clear Pond Road, Nick At Nite, & Signs That Give Our Lives Direction

Kyle Meredith catches up with Kristin Hersh to discuss her latest solo album, 'Clear Pond Road.' The acclaimed Throwing Muses leader delves into the album's creative process, revealing that it emerged from a unique source of inspiration – a sign she discovered in a junk shop with the album's namesake. Hersh shares how this discovery offered her a creative direction and contributed to the album's strong sense of place, notably drawing inspiration from New Orleans and Southern California.

Throughout the conversation, Hersh provides insights into her songwriting approach, explaining that she writes to explore and discover personal insights. She also touches on her affinity for classic TV shows like 'Bewitched' and 'Leave It To Beaver,' revealing that she even named a new song after the former.

We also get some memorable anecdotes, including a show she played in Australia under an unexpected setting, and how the choice of the guitar she picks up often dictates whether a song will become a solo composition or find its place in Throwing Muses or 50 Foot Wave's repertoire.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.