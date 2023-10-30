Picking up where Sufjan left off, an album called "Kentucky" by Superrad and Frozen Treats

Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens was going to do an album for every State in the U.S.A. but never did one on Kentucky. That's where Louisville bands Frozen Treats and Super Rad come in to finish the idea with a new album called (and about) Kentucky. Frozen Treats is Andy Robinson who has a roster of players with him in the band. Super Rad is Andy and his friend Jacob Marshall who consider themselves a comedy band that likes to explore different genres of music. Together, they've completed an album that covers everything Kentucky including "The Belle of Louisville", "Lexington", "Daniel Boone", "A Day at The Derby", a mysterious song called "Hopkinsville Goblin" and many more. According to Andy:

We had been talking about potential music ideas and I brought up the fact that Sufjan Stevens’ never actually did make an album about Kentucky (where he “promised” to do an album for every state). I thought to myself, “Well, if he’s not gonna do it, then we should!” So we started off on an epic journey writing as much material as we could think of about KY (we had to scrap a lot because you could write several albums about our state, it ended up around 1 hour 12 minutes). I wrote quite a few songs by myself, and given that the album had both a serious/personal side as well as a comedic side, it only made sense that the release of the album was naturally a collaboration between Frozen Treats and Super Rad!

The new album is streaming now with several music videos too. Check out "River" and "Views to See" below!