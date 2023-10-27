© 2023 Louisville Public Media

WFPK premieres Shannon Vetter's Better Love Songs

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Shannon Vetter

Louisville singer songwriter Shannon Vetter has been a part of many Louisville bands such as Big Atomic, Vezl, Gideon's Rifle, and others, working as a saxophonist, guitarist, and vocalist. Now, it's his turn to be front and center with a new album of his songs called Holding Pattern due in November. Today, he released a 3 song EP called Better Love Songs and WFPK is proud to premiere it. "Musician's Lament" features fellow singer/songwriter Scott T. Smith. "Stone Age" is a song written about the endless search for love and meaning. And the title track "Love You Better" - took him two years to write, most of the span of a romantic relationship which Shannon says "It's sad for me - but has a good positive mental health spin on it". He also has a great band of musicians on the album with:
Chris Rodahaffer - Guitar
Anna Blanton - Fiddle
Scott T. Smith - background vox
Todd Hildreth - piano
Billy Lease - bass
Ben Vogelpohl - Drums

Catch Shannon Vetter at Zanzabar on November 10th with The Bourbon Britches and Electric Garden. Better Love Songs is now streaming!

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
