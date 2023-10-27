WFPK premieres Shannon Vetter's Better Love Songs

Louisville singer songwriter Shannon Vetter has been a part of many Louisville bands such as Big Atomic, Vezl, Gideon's Rifle, and others, working as a saxophonist, guitarist, and vocalist. Now, it's his turn to be front and center with a new album of his songs called Holding Pattern due in November. Today, he released a 3 song EP called Better Love Songs and WFPK is proud to premiere it. "Musician's Lament" features fellow singer/songwriter Scott T. Smith. "Stone Age" is a song written about the endless search for love and meaning. And the title track "Love You Better" - took him two years to write, most of the span of a romantic relationship which Shannon says "It's sad for me - but has a good positive mental health spin on it". He also has a great band of musicians on the album with:

Chris Rodahaffer - Guitar

Anna Blanton - Fiddle

Scott T. Smith - background vox

Todd Hildreth - piano

Billy Lease - bass

Ben Vogelpohl - Drums

Catch Shannon Vetter at Zanzabar on November 10th with The Bourbon Britches and Electric Garden. Better Love Songs is now streaming!