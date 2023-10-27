Today's ear X-tacy: Duran Duran "New Moon On Monday"

English singer-songwriter Simon Le Bon was born October 27, 1958. He is best known as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the new wave synth-pop band Duran Duran and its offshoot Arcadia.

Duran Duran was formed in 1978 by childhood friends John Taylor and Nick Rhodes along with singer-songwriter Stephen Duffy. Convinced that the band was not going to be successful, Duffy left a year later. It was Le Bon’s ex-girlfriend that suggested he try out for the group.

As band legend has it, he turned up for the audition wearing pink leopard-print trousers, and carrying a notebook containing a large collection of poems he had written—several of which would later become tracks on the early Duran Duran studio albums.

We’re glad he passed the audition and in honor of his birthday, we’re sharing “New Moon On Monday” from Seven and the Ragged Tiger as today’s ear X-tacy!

