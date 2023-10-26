SoundTRAX: "I Know What You Did Last Summer"

For those keeping score, this week's Halloween SoundTRAX segments have had vampires, zombies and psychotic houseplants.

Now it's time for the time-honored tradition of the teenage slasher flick!

I Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 1997 and launched two sequels and a short-lived TV show, all very loosely based on a novel by Lois Duncan.

Four young friends played by Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar —having three names was very important to actors in the 90s— Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr., are stalked by a hook-wielding maniac one year after covering up a car accident in which they supposedly killed a man.

As you can imagine, critics hated it but moviegoers were all for it. The movie would go on to make $126 million worldwide.

But let's talk music.

There were two soundtracks, one comprised of composer John Debney's score, and the one most likely to appeal to those 90s kids.

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Soul Asylum, The Offspring, Korn, Our Lady Peace, L7, Kula Shaker, and Type O Negative are just a few of the artists featured on the compilation.

It was a touch choice, but for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with what may be the goofiest choice. They're just fun and sidebar: they were the first band I interviewed when I started here at WFPK, so it's a little bit of a sentimental pick, too.

From I Know What You Did Last Summer, it's Southern Culture on the Skids with "My Baby's Got the Strangest Ways."