listen hear! Song of the Day: Future Islands "The Tower"

The great Baltimore synth-pop ensemble Future Islands just announced details of their upcoming new album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore. It’s the band’s seventh album and will be released on January 26, 2024 on 4AD.

The latest preview is the new synth-rock jam, “The Tower.” Over the past few years, the band shared the one-off singles “Peach,” “King Of Sweden,” and “Deep In The Night.” All will be included in the new project.

Earlier this year, Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring made his acting debut on the Apple TV+ series The Changeling. Jonathan van Tulleken directed four episodes of that series, also directed the video for “The Tower.” Speaking about about the new clip, van Tulleken said:

“Anyone who’s seen Sam on stage shape shift with his whole body and voice from heart wrenchingly tender to fantastically ferocious knows that he is a truly, magnetic, performer. This was no small reason why he was cast for a role in The Changeling, where he plays a complex character who appears to be one thing whilst actually another. It was a role that would be no easy task for even the most seasoned actor, but Sam, applying all his stagecraft, charisma, smarts, and natural empathy, absolutely nailed it, producing a riveting performance. I loved working with someone who came to acting via this persona they had built in their music. To then get to collaborate on a music video with him was a delight, especially one which explores that duality of light and dark literally and metaphorically. Finding that same captivating, haunting, performance but this time with the track as script.”

