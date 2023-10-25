SoundTRAX: "Little Shop of Horrors"

Spooky season continues this week and let's see, so far this week we've had vampires and zombies. What we haven't had? Bloodthirsty plants!

That changes today because today's SoundTRAX segment will be highlighting Little Shop of Horrors— the 1986 film version.

The 1960 Roger Corman version starring a young Jack Nicholson inspired the off-Broadway production in 1982, which then led to the '86 version, of which there's much to love.

First of all it's directed by Frank Oz— as in Muppets and Star Wars Frank Oz. The man is the voice behind Miss Piggy and Yoda, for heaven's sake, to name but a few!

The cast is great and the minor roles may even be better.

Rick Moranis stars as Seymour, the nerdy flower shop employee who owns an, um, unique plant. Ellen Greene, who was in the original stage production, once again plays Audrey, the woman Seymour loves.

Unfortunately Audrey is with a sadistic dentist, played brilliantly by Steve Martin.

In addition to Martin there are brief but memorable appearances by fellow funny men Bill Murray, John Candy, Christopher Guest, and Jim Belushi.

As far as the music goes, for me the best part is the psychotic plant, whom Seymour has dubbed "Audrey II," and that is because it is voiced and sung by the great Levi Stubbs.

For those who don't know, Levi Stubbs was the legendary lead singer of The Four Tops, and his big, booming baritone was the perfect choice. So perfect in fact one of the songs he sang in the film— "Mean Green Mother from Outer Space"— was nominated for an Oscar.

But for FCC reasons, I'm not going with that one.

For today's SoundTRAX selection, from Little Shop of Horrors, it's Levi Stubbs with "Feed Me (Git It)."