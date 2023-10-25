© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

"I'm Not Fine" is Flagship Romance's new single with a gorgeous video

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
Flagship Romance
Daniel Cloud Campos
Flagship Romance

We have posted each new single from new-to-Louisville duo Flagship Romance's upcoming self-titled album not because we have to but because each song has been so share-worthy. The latest single "I'm Not Fine" fits the bill too, accompanied by a video that has been featured in 7 film festivals so far. Shawn Fisher & Jordyn Jackson are Flagship Romance and appear in the video as well. Their statement on the song taken from Facebook:

our new song "i'm not fine" is out now!
it's one of our all-time favorite songs we've written.
we all know the despair of not feeling fine.
it's a universal experience that happens throughout our lives.
to have written a song that allows such emotional processing is something we're so incredibly thankful for.
because it's in those raw, tragic moments,
and at times, like now, when the world feels so heavy, that we need to be reminded of our connection to each other.
that we are not alone in our pain.
so if there's one new song of ours that we want you to hear, it's this one.

Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.