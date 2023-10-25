"I'm Not Fine" is Flagship Romance's new single with a gorgeous video

We have posted each new single from new-to-Louisville duo Flagship Romance's upcoming self-titled album not because we have to but because each song has been so share-worthy. The latest single "I'm Not Fine" fits the bill too, accompanied by a video that has been featured in 7 film festivals so far. Shawn Fisher & Jordyn Jackson are Flagship Romance and appear in the video as well. Their statement on the song taken from Facebook:

our new song "i'm not fine" is out now!

it's one of our all-time favorite songs we've written.

we all know the despair of not feeling fine.

it's a universal experience that happens throughout our lives.

to have written a song that allows such emotional processing is something we're so incredibly thankful for.

because it's in those raw, tragic moments,

and at times, like now, when the world feels so heavy, that we need to be reminded of our connection to each other.

that we are not alone in our pain.

so if there's one new song of ours that we want you to hear, it's this one.