SoundTRAX: "Shaun of the Dead"

Yesterday it was vampires, today the zombies get their turn on today's edition of SoundTRAX.

Not just any zombies, mind you, but my favorite kind: funny British ones.

Yep, I'm talking about Shaun of the Dead, from 2004.

Comedian Simon Pegg stars as a slacker who lives with an equally aimless roommate in a tiny flat in London. Shaun hates his job and his girlfriend hates his lack of ambition so she dumps him. But hey, at least a zombie apocalypse breaks out to shake things up!

I'm an Anglophile and a sucker for British comedies, so I got a kick out of it, but even if it doesn't sound like your kind of movie, the music is a lot of fun.

The score not only pays homage to the music of Italian zombie films, it also uses a lot of the musical cues from the George A. Romero classic Dawn of the Dead.

You also get songs from The Smiths, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Ash, Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel, and Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now," which is used in a pivotal moment I won't ruin for you.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with ska revival greats and their 1981 classic that may have been about political and social upheaval in Great Britain, but also makes for a great spooky-sounding choice.

From Shaun of the Dead it's The Specials with "Ghost Town."