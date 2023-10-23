SoundTRAX: "Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2"

It's still October so all things spooky will continue to influence our SoundTRAX selections.

Today we're sinking our proverbial fangs into one of the films from the Twilight series.

Hoo-boy, I could hear some of you rolling your eyes from here.

But whether you're a "Twi-hard" or a "Twi-hater"— or like me, wondering why a pretty girl's only boyfriend options are a vampire or a werewolf— there is no denying the music from all five movies features some truly impressive artists.

Paramore, Iron & Wine, Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Lykke Li, The Killers, Bon Iver, Band of Horses, The Black Keys, Bruno Mars, Florence + the Machine— and that's just a partial list.

But I'm going with the soundtrack to the final installment of the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn— Part 2.

I'll spare you the (spoiler alert!) heroine-is-now-a-vampire-and-a-mother plot and get straight to the music, which makes a hell of a lot more sense.

There are some great contributions from St. Vincent, Passion Pit, Feist, Green Day, but if I'm going with a Halloween theme I'm going all the way.

For today's SoundTRAX selection, from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn— Part 2, it's Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow with "Ghosts."