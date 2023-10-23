SoundTRAX: "Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2"
SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.
It's still October so all things spooky will continue to influence our SoundTRAX selections.
Today we're sinking our proverbial fangs into one of the films from the Twilight series.
Hoo-boy, I could hear some of you rolling your eyes from here.
But whether you're a "Twi-hard" or a "Twi-hater"— or like me, wondering why a pretty girl's only boyfriend options are a vampire or a werewolf— there is no denying the music from all five movies features some truly impressive artists.
Paramore, Iron & Wine, Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Lykke Li, The Killers, Bon Iver, Band of Horses, The Black Keys, Bruno Mars, Florence + the Machine— and that's just a partial list.
But I'm going with the soundtrack to the final installment of the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn— Part 2.
I'll spare you the (spoiler alert!) heroine-is-now-a-vampire-and-a-mother plot and get straight to the music, which makes a hell of a lot more sense.
There are some great contributions from St. Vincent, Passion Pit, Feist, Green Day, but if I'm going with a Halloween theme I'm going all the way.
For today's SoundTRAX selection, from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn— Part 2, it's Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow with "Ghosts."