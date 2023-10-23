© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

SoundTRAX: "Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
The 3 stars of "Twilight" look seriously at the camera.
Atlantic Records
/
Summit Etrertainment

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.


It's still October so all things spooky will continue to influence our SoundTRAX selections.

Today we're sinking our proverbial fangs into one of the films from the Twilight series.

Hoo-boy, I could hear some of you rolling your eyes from here.

But whether you're a "Twi-hard" or a "Twi-hater"— or like me, wondering why a pretty girl's only boyfriend options are a vampire or a werewolf— there is no denying the music from all five movies features some truly impressive artists.

Paramore, Iron & Wine, Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Lykke Li, The Killers, Bon Iver, Band of Horses, The Black Keys, Bruno Mars, Florence + the Machine— and that's just a partial list.

But I'm going with the soundtrack to the final installment of the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn— Part 2.

I'll spare you the (spoiler alert!) heroine-is-now-a-vampire-and-a-mother plot and get straight to the music, which makes a hell of a lot more sense.

There are some great contributions from St. Vincent, Passion Pit, Feist, Green Day, but if I'm going with a Halloween theme I'm going all the way.

For today's SoundTRAX selection, from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn— Part 2, it's Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow with "Ghosts."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.