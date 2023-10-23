listen hear! Song of the Day: Missing Persons "Ice Blue Eyes"

Edgy and melodic is one way of describing the sound of the iconic ‘80s art rock band Missing Persons. Founded nearly five decades ago under the stewardship of Frank Zappa, Missing Persons brought their musical inventiveness to mainstream pop, a combination that produced a series of hit singles - “Destination Unknown,” “Words,” and “Walking In L.A.”

The band under the leadership of vocalist Dale Bozzio, has shared the new single “Ice Blue Eyes” as the first preview from their upcoming album release, Hollywood Lie, out November 10.

The new album is themed around the promises and pitfalls of glitzy, glamorous stardom, a subject Bozzio recently explored in print form with her autobiography “Life Is So Strange – Missing Persons, Frank Zappa, Prince & Beyond.”