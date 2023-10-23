© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! Song of the Day: Missing Persons "Ice Blue Eyes"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT
album artwork
/
Cleopatra Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Edgy and melodic is one way of describing the sound of the iconic ‘80s art rock band Missing Persons. Founded nearly five decades ago under the stewardship of Frank Zappa, Missing Persons brought their musical inventiveness to mainstream pop, a combination that produced a series of hit singles - “Destination Unknown,” “Words,” and “Walking In L.A.”

The band under the leadership of vocalist Dale Bozzio, has shared the new single “Ice Blue Eyes” as the first preview from their upcoming album release, Hollywood Lie, out November 10.

The new album is themed around the promises and pitfalls of glitzy, glamorous stardom, a subject Bozzio recently explored in print form with her autobiography “Life Is So Strange – Missing Persons, Frank Zappa, Prince & Beyond.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.