Funk-O-Ween's Headliner Insatiable Digs just released a new single

Headlining this year's Funk-O-Ween at Zanzabar on October 27th is Louisville R&B/Funk group Insatiable Digs. The event will raise money for the Louisville Youth Group which helps LGBTQI teens. It's been 3 years since their last single so we were pretty happy for the new one called "One and Only".

It's a big band that features Brian Leonard, Jeff Ivory, Patrick Schroering, Nick Stinnet, Jordan Colburn, Joann Jene, Sarah Breit, and Tim Turner with special guest Yolanda Jones. Dima Faustov provides the brass section."

"One and Only" is now streaming!