© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Funk-O-Ween's Headliner Insatiable Digs just released a new single

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
Insatiable Digs
Stephanie Ruff
Insatiable Digs

Headlining this year's Funk-O-Ween at Zanzabar on October 27th is Louisville R&B/Funk group Insatiable Digs. The event will raise money for the Louisville Youth Group which helps LGBTQI teens. It's been 3 years since their last single so we were pretty happy for the new one called "One and Only".

It's a big band that features Brian Leonard, Jeff Ivory, Patrick Schroering, Nick Stinnet, Jordan Colburn, Joann Jene, Sarah Breit, and Tim Turner with special guest Yolanda Jones. Dima Faustov provides the brass section."

"One and Only" is now streaming!

Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.