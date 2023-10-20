IT'S ALIVE: The National "Space Invader" (London, 2023)

Last month, The National surprise released their newest album Laugh Track, after announcing it only days prior. The album closely followed the release of The First Two Pages of Frankenstein, released this Spring, and was mostly created alongside the previous release. The album announcement was made during the band's Homecoming 2023 festival in Cincinnati, where 1,000 signed vinyls were immediately made available to fans.

The band recently appeared on an airing of Later... with Jools Holland to promote the unexpected release. In this video, they perform the Laugh Track song "Space Invader".