© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: The National "Space Invader" (London, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Last month, The National surprise released their newest album Laugh Track, after announcing it only days prior. The album closely followed the release of The First Two Pages of Frankenstein, released this Spring, and was mostly created alongside the previous release. The album announcement was made during the band's Homecoming 2023 festival in Cincinnati, where 1,000 signed vinyls were immediately made available to fans.

The band recently appeared on an airing of Later... with Jools Holland to promote the unexpected release. In this video, they perform the Laugh Track song "Space Invader".

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.