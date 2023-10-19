listen hear! Song of the Day: The Linda Lindas "Little Bit 'O Soul"

L.A. pop punk quartet The Linda Lindas have shared their cover version of The Music Explosion's classic hit song “Little Bit O'Soul.” The track is featured in the new horror-comedy film Totally Killer which is out now on Prime Video. The band puts its own high energy punk rock spin on the classic pop tune

While the song was made popular in 1967 by the American garage rock band The Music Explosion, the tune was written in 1964 by British songwriters John Carter and Ken Lewis. It was originally recorded by the English group The Little Darlings, and released in 1965.