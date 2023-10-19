© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! Song of the Day: The Linda Lindas "Little Bit 'O Soul"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT
Jessie Cowan
/
Epitaph Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.


L.A. pop punk quartet The Linda Lindas have shared their cover version of The Music Explosion's classic hit song “Little Bit O'Soul.” The track is featured in the new horror-comedy film Totally Killer which is out now on Prime Video. The band puts its own high energy punk rock spin on the classic pop tune

While the song was made popular in 1967 by the American garage rock band The Music Explosion, the tune was written in 1964 by British songwriters John Carter and Ken Lewis. It was originally recorded by the English group The Little Darlings, and released in 1965.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.