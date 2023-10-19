IT'S ALIVE: Thundercat "Tron Song" (New Orleans, 2014)

Happy birthday to Stephen Lee Bruner, more commonly referred to by his stage name Thundercat! He gained widespread prominence after winning a Grammy award for his contributions to Kendrick Lamar's 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. The bassist and songwriter was raised in Los Angeles to a family full of musicians, and took to music at an early age.

Thundercat released his debut solo album The Golden Age of Apocalypse in 2011. In 2020, his fourth album It Is What It Is earned him a Grammy award for Best Progressive R&B Album. He's known for collaborating with childhood friend Kamasi Washington, as well as Erykah Badu, Mac Miller, and Gorillaz.

Here he performs "Tron Song", a song he penned for his beloved cat (whose full name is Turbo Tron Over 9000 Baby Jesus Sally), at One Eyed Jacks in New Orleans for Pitchfork.