Earl Bowman lets loose on his new single "Jim Beam"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT

Singer-songwriter and Louisville, KY native Earl Bowman just released a new single titled "Jim Beam". We first heard from Bowman last year when he released his debut single "Slow It Down". He had recently returned home after living in Alabama with his wife while she finished school, and was already gaining traction with his music and hometown peers. He followed "Slow It Down" with two more singles this year: "Drink For Yesterday" and "We Get Along", respectively.

Bowman describes the new song as "about getting drunk and bothering people who don't want to be bothered, a fun, drunk dialing song." To fill out out the sound, he recruited the help of Drew Miller of The Hot Sauce Brass Band and Nick Felty for a small horn section. Listen to Earl Bowman's new single "Jim Beam" here!

