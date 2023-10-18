Today's ear X-tacy: Sonic Youth "Teenage Riot"

On October 18, 1988, Sonic Youth released their 5th studio album, Daydream Nation. The record received widespread acclaim from critics and was ranked high in many year-end lists of 1988's best records.

Daydream Nation has been widely considered to be Sonic Youth's greatest work, as well as one of the greatest albums of all time, and a profound influence on the alternative and indie rock genres.

"Teen Age Riot" was the first single released and received heavy airplay on modern rock stations and expanded their audience. It’s considered to be one of their most recognizable songs.

In 2007, Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore told Q Magazine: "At the time, J Mascis from Dinosaur Jr represented our slacker genius, so in tribute we wrote a song called 'Rock'N'Roll For President' about him being president, which we eventually renamed Teen Age Riot."