SoundTRAX: "The Craft"

The spooky season of SoundTRAX continues today with The Craft.

It came out in 1996 and stars Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True as teenage girls who are treated as outcasts at their Catholic school. The girls turn to witchcraft to make their lives better and exact a little revenge.

As you can imagine, things go horrifically awry.

It's very 90s so naturally, the soundtrack is as well— but with a twist.

In addition to tunes from Sponge, Jewel, Elastica, and Spacehog, there are also 90s artists covering classic songs from other decades.

Tripping Daisy puts their spin on Harry Nilsson's "Jump Into the Fire," Our Lady Peace interprets The Beatles' "Tomorrow Never Knows," Letters to Cleo covers The Cars' "Dangerous Type," Juliana Hatfield redoes Marianne Faithfull's "Witches Song," Heather Nova tackles Peter Gabriel's "I Have the Touch," and The Smiths' iconic "How Soon Is Now" is taken on by Richard Butler's post-Psychedelic Furs project Love Spit Love.

But I'm going with my favorite tune for today's SoundTRAX selection.

A) Because I love Matthew Sweet.

B) Because Lindsey Buckingham plays lead guitar on it.

And C) Because Matthew not only wrote it, he also plays the theremin, giving it that spooky vibe.

From The Craft, it's Matthew Sweet with "Dark Secret."