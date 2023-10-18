listen hear! Song of the Day: Kate Pierson "Every Day Is Halloween"

The B-52s’ Kate Pierson is getting into the holiday spirit and delivers some spooky vibes on her new song “Every Day Is Halloween.”

Her new solo single was co-written by Sia, who also provides backing vocals on the track. The two had previously collaborated together on Pierson’s 2015 solo album Guitars and Microphones, with Sia co-writing and co-producing nine of the LP’s songs.

Commenting on the new song in an interview with Rolling Stone, Pierson shared “‘Every Day Is Halloween’ is a haunting yet uplifting song about a woman who is dying to be seen! She finally gets to return as an apparition, and all her secrets are finally revealed — and she WILL be seen!”

“I love this song because it’s very personal to me as a performer who has spent so much of my life in dress-up stage costumes — and hair and makeup! The dividing line between my ‘real self’ and my stage persona — although both are real — is blurred, literally making every day Halloween.”

She continued, “This song was actually the first song we attempted in our writing sessions back in 2014, and we usually collaborated with a third party. In this case, Sam Dixon, who played bass in Sia’s band and who also works with Adele.”

“I had some lyrics and title for the song, so we started with a bass line and came up with melodies, and then Sia fine-tuned the lyrics to fit. I remember she added the line ‘When the grave’s unsealed,’ I was like, ‘whoa, that’s really amazing!'”

