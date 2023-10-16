IT'S ALIVE: Nai Palm "Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)" (New York, 2017)

The Jimi Hendrix Experience released their third and final album, Electric Ladyland, today in 1968. Despite mixed reviews upon its initial release, the album has grown a reputation as Hendrix's strongest work and an indisputable influence on rock and modern music. The album was also the band's most commercially successful release, and their only number one album. In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked it at number 53 on their list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Australian singer-songwriter Nai Palm, known for her work as part of the band Hiatus Kaiyote, featured a rendition of the album's title track on her 2017 solo album Needle Paw. Here, she performs the song live in New York at Paste Studios.