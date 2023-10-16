© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Corey Taylor: "Ray LaMontagne and Ani DiFranco inspired me to write acoustically"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
Pamela Littky

Corey Taylor on Slipknot’s Hooks, Bowie’s Foresight, & Plans for Famous Monsters

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, Corey Taylor, renowned as the frontman for Slipknot and Stone Sour, delves into his sophomore solo album, 'CMF2.' Taylor reveals how this album defies genres and shares his experience of writing music on the mandolin for the very first time, showcasing his versatile artistry.

The discussion explores Taylor's musical influences, highlighting his admiration for courageous and forward-thinking artists like David Bowie and Trent Reznor. He credits artists such as Ray Lamontagne and Ani DiFranco for inspiring the acoustic facets of his musical world.

Taylor offers insights into Slipknot's ability to craft catchy hooks and delves into the wellspring of his creative passion, shedding light on the origins of his intense lyrical themes. The conversation takes an exciting turn as he shares his plans for the legendary magazine Famous Monsters, which he recently acquired. Taylor's vision includes revitalizing the magazine with a semi-annual publication and the creation of movies under its iconic banner.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
