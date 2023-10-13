Louisville’s Charm School performs songs from their debut EP 'Finite Jest' live at WFPK's studios

If they sound familiar, you’re onto something; Charm School is the latest music project from Andrew Sellers (aka Andrew Rinehart) and features fellow Louisvillians and longtime collaborators Matt Filip, Drew English, and Jason Bemis Lawrence. The band’s sound marks a shift from Sellers’ signature folk-pop blends (you hopefully caught his recent duet with Bonnie “Prince” Billy), and instead leans harder into the gritty post-punk sounds of the 70s and the post-rock of the 90s.

Originally from Louisville, KY, Sellers has also spent time in the NYC and LA music scenes, where he co-founded The Body Actualized Center in Bushwick and booked shows at Basic Flowers in LA. Now back in Louisville, Sellers says Charm School represents a return to his roots, “to the kind of music that shaped his musical consciousness” growing up.

Charm School’s debut EP “Finite Jest” is out now and available on streaming platforms or for purchase on CD and cassette. Check out the band’s in-studio performances below. I hope you’re prepared to be charmed, Louisville.