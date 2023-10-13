© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville’s Charm School performs songs from their debut EP 'Finite Jest' live at WFPK's studios

Louisville Public Media | By Sam Sneed,
Laura Shine
Published October 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
Charm School
Destiny Robb
Charm School

If they sound familiar, you’re onto something; Charm School is the latest music project from Andrew Sellers (aka Andrew Rinehart) and features fellow Louisvillians and longtime collaborators Matt Filip, Drew English, and Jason Bemis Lawrence. The band’s sound marks a shift from Sellers’ signature folk-pop blends (you hopefully caught his recent duet with Bonnie “Prince” Billy), and instead leans harder into the gritty post-punk sounds of the 70s and the post-rock of the 90s.

Originally from Louisville, KY, Sellers has also spent time in the NYC and LA music scenes, where he co-founded The Body Actualized Center in Bushwick and booked shows at Basic Flowers in LA. Now back in Louisville, Sellers says Charm School represents a return to his roots, “to the kind of music that shaped his musical consciousness” growing up.

Charm School’s debut EP “Finite Jest” is out now and available on streaming platforms or for purchase on CD and cassette. Check out the band’s in-studio performances below. I hope you’re prepared to be charmed, Louisville.

Tags
Music WFPK
Sam Sneed
Sam is the host of 502unes on WFPK. Email Sam at ssneed@lpm.org
See stories by Sam Sneed
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.